Nandyala: In an attempt to popularise blood donation and bust myths surrounding it, a couple from Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala has organised a camp at their wedding venue itself. This unique event unfolded when Suryateja from here got married to Bhavya from the Anantapur district on February 12, 2023.

Both wanted to make their wedding a memorable one and came up with the idea of blood donation. The guests who attended the wedding celebrations congratulated the couple for their initiative and some joined the the groom who launched the drive by donating blood at the venue. Suryateja along with ten other guests donated blood.

Speaking about the initiative, Suryateja said they wanted to make they wedding a memorable one and also wanted to do something for society. "A lot of people have to suffer due to shortage of blood units at the hospital. This was our small step toward humanity. We wanted to give a message to the people regarding the importance of blood donation. I am happy that our guests came forward and donated blood here."

Also read: 'Blood machine of Bathinda', Biru Bansal donated blood 69 times, urges others to come forward

Bhavya said their aim was to create awareness among people regarding the importance of blood donation. "We organised this camp at our wedding venue. I am proud of my husband for this initiative. Our wedding will surely remain in the memories of our guests," the bride said.

Why donate blood? According to WHO, safe blood saves lives. "Blood is needed by women with complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anaemia, often resulting from malaria or malnutrition, accident victims and surgical and cancer patients," the WHO document on blood donation read.

It further stated that there is a constant need for a regular supply of blood because it can be stored only for a limited period of time before use. Regular blood donation by a sufficient number of healthy people is needed to ensure that blood will always be available whenever and wherever it is needed.

Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. A decision to donate your blood can save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components – red cells, platelets and plasma – which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions, it said.