Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): Three suspects including two minor girls were taken into custody for allegedly setting a house on fire and killing a woman and her mother in Komaragiripatnam of Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the matter pertains to an extramarital affair. As the woman's lover deserted her after marriage, she hatched a plan to kill his wife.

According to the police, Jyothi got married to Suresh on May 10, 2022. Earlier Suresh had an extra-marital relationship with Nagalakshmi from the same village. After the wedding, Suresh left his relationship with Nagalakshmi, thereby upsetting her.

Initially, the culprit thought of breaking up his relationship by creating conflicts between the husband and wife. For that, she sent some love letters to Suresh with different names. In one of the letters, she also made false claims of Jyothi having an affair with someone else, but it did not work.

The culprit then used her two daughters to execute her plan and killed Jyothi and her mother both. On 2nd July, Jyothi and her mother were sleeping at her house. Well aware that Suresh is not in the house, the accused sent her two daughters with petrol bottles and a matchbox to the house early in the morning.

Following her instructions, the daughters poured petrol on Jyothi's house and set it on fire. As the fire broke out, locals rushed to their rescue and tried to douse the fire. But the victims had already suffered injuries too severe to survive.

Initially, the police suspected Suresh's involvement in the matter. During the investigation, they were told by the neighbours that two children were spotted escaping the spot just after the fire broke out. When Suresh and Nagalakshmi were interrogated together, Nagalakshmi broke down and confessed to the crime. She also revealed how she executed her plan with the help of her two daughters. Later Police arrested all three including Nagalakshmi and her two daughters.

Also Read- Are Extra Marital Affairs Justified?