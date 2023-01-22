Nellore (AP): In a tragic incident, three persons were killed, including a woman and two men, when a Gudur-Vijayawada, Narsapur Express train hit them at the Atmakur railway bridge in Nellore district on Saturday night. The incident occurred when they were crossing the railway bridge at 10 pm. The railway police reached the accident site and shifted their bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered a case and the investigation is underway. The deceased were identified as Polaya, a retired lecturer from Muthyalapalem, who went to Tirumala with his wife Sugunamma and reached Nellore by train. Another person, Saraswati Rao from Vijayawada, came to Nellore to meet his wife, who was a nurse at Peddasupathi.

They were said to be aged between 45-50 years and carrying bags in their hands and documents like Aadhaar cards and TTD locker allotment tickets of the deceased have been obtained from the site of the accident. Some eyewitnesses said the men were on the side of the train tracks, while the woman was on the track and the accident occurred when they tried to save her.

After getting hit by the train, the woman's body fell on the road from the railway bridge, which scared motorists. On receiving the information, the railway and Santapet police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the district hospital and launched a probe into the accident to ascertain the exact reason behind the deaths.