Hyderabad: With the state government reducing ticket prices, as many as 45 theatre owners in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh voluntarily closed their theaters on Thursday.

In Anantapur district, Krishna district and Srikakulam district also the owners themselves downed the shutters. This is especially the case with theaters run by gram panchayats.

The authorities inspected movie theaters across the state in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The owners are advised to undertake eateries and ticket sales as per government regulations. They were instructed to maintain proper records and steps should be taken to ensure that ticket prices are displayed on the boards. Actions would be taken if higher prices were charged during the release of new films.

Four unlicensed cinema halls have been closed in Kuppam, Chittoor district.

Authorities have taken action against theaters in Madanapalle which have not renewed their licenses and announced the cessation of movies in 7 theaters. Theaters are advised to start as soon as the license is renewed.

