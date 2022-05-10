Chittoor: Generally at the age of 60, most people think about taking a rest, retiring from their active responsibilities but a woman in Andhra Pradesh continues to work as a farmer even at 98. Muni Ratnamma, who hails from the Chittoor district of the state, had bought 17 acres of farmland at Abdhullapurmet in Hyderabad three decades ago.

Since then, she has been cultivating crops including paddy, sorghum, sugarcane, mango, guava and others in an organic manner. In 2014, she received the Sharma Dhatri Award from the current Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu who was a Central Minister at that time.

