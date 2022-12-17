Macherla (Andhra Pradesh): Tension gripped Macherla town in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh following alleged attack by the ruling YSRCP activists on the office of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also on the houses of its leaders. The YCP activists have also disrupted an event of the TDP, leading to a clash with the TDP activists.

Later, the YCP activists attacked TDP activists and leaders. The Macherla TDP office was set on fire. The vehicles of TDP leaders were also set ablaze. TDP leader Julakanti Brahma Reddy's house was set on fire by the YCP activists, who also vandalized the cars of TDP leaders and set them on fire.

YCP activists chased TDP cadres. The Macherla police dispersed both sides. The Police moved TDP leader Brahma Reddy from Macharla to Guntur amid reports that the angry YCP leaders also chased the police vehicles

Nara Lokesh, National General Secretary of TDP, said that the attack on the Telugu Desam ranks by the YSRCP mobs with the help of police in Macharla constituency is outrageous. The YSRCP rowdies attacked the TDP workers who were organizing a program, he criticised and said it was proof of anarchic rule in the state.

The TDP leader lashed out at the police, saying that they left the attacked ruling YSRCP goons and lathi-charged the TDP activists and detained Macharla TDP's party in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy. He demanded the immediate arrest of the YSRCP goons who burnt the cars of TDP members and attacked them. The TDP leader made it clear that he will stand by the leaders and activists of Telugu Desam who were injured in the attack.