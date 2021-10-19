Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Telugu Desam Party offices including the headquarters at Mangalagiri came under attack allegedly by ruling YSRCP cadre on Tuesday. The development comes after TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram, earlier in the morning, objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, made caustic remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Telugu Desam Party strongly condemn the attacks by YSRCP goons on the party's headquarters and office in Visakhapatnam and on the residences of the party leaders. We don't understand whether we are living in a democratic country or a fascist country. Chief Minister and DGP should take the responsibility (for these attacks)," AP TDP president Atchannaidu said.

TDP offices in many places of AP ransacked

Atchannaidu also demanded the Chief Minister to resign for failing to keep law and order under control. Meanwhile, the family members of Pattabhi said that unidentified persons attacked his residence in Vijayawada as well. Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang said there were 'sporadic reactions' across the state objecting to Pattabhi's comments. Appealing to people not to create law and order problems, he said leaders should refrain from making derogatory remarks.

A press release from the DGP's office said additional forces have been deployed across the state and also requested the people not to get provocative.

Pattabhi said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the issue to the notice of the centre and also spoke to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the conditions prevailing in the state. "The Centre should imitate steps to save democracy and takes stern action against Ganja mafia (in the state)," the TDP leader said.

Refuting the YSRCP cadres' involvement in the attacks, the party's senior legislator Malladi Vishnu said Pattabhi should not have used objectionable words on the CM. "What relation the YSR Congress will have with these attacks? They are trying to drag our party to malign our image in the public. Everybody knows about Chandrababu Naidu's wicked plans," Vishnu told a TV channel.

After hearing the news of the attacks, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu reached the party office at Mangalagiri and enquired about the incident. Condemning the attacks, Naidu called for a state bandh on Wednesday. He accused that Chief Minister Jagan and state DGP are behind these attacks.

Anticipating retaliatory attacks, police protection has been given to YSRCP offices at many parts in the states.

(With input from agencies)