Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is all set to embark on a 4,000 km padayatra 'Yuva Galam' on Friday saying Yuva Galam is a platform that gives assurance to the unemployed youth. The padayatra will be held in more than 125 constituencies with the aim of bringing the party to power in the next Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

On Friday, the padayatra will commence from Sri Varadaraja Swamy temple in Kuppam at 11:03 am. Lokesh, who will reach the temple early in the morning, will perform a special pooja there and take the first step at the appointed time. In the evening, he will participate in a huge public meeting at Kuppam.

To celebrate the beginning of the padayatra, the TDP leaders and activists are ready to attend the meeting from all over the state. Party sources estimate that more than 50,000 activists will attend the meeting. Politburo member Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with state party president Achchennaidu and around 400 senior party leaders, are making arrangements for public meeting. Meals are being prepared for around 50,000 people.

On the first day, Nara Lokesh, who will start his padayatra from Sri Varadaraja Swamy temple, will go to Old Pet from there. He will offer prayers at the local mosque and will meet minority leaders. Several leaders are expected to join Lokesh during the padayatra. Based on the area he is covering, local leaders and representatives from the communities in that region would accompany Lokesh.