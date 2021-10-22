Guntur: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's protest against the attack on party offices and leaders' houses continues for the second day as well. Party members flocked to Mangalgiri office in Guntur district to take part in the deeksha.

The former Chief Minister said in a press release that the ransacking of the State party office, the residence of TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhiram and offices and houses of various TDP leaders by the YSR Congress party cadres was a major conspiracy that should be exposed by the police. Chandrababu alleged that the government and police colluded with each other to intimidate the TDP leaders by resorting to physical attacks.

Naidu began the sit-in protest on October 21. The protest with the title 'fight against state terrorism' began at 8 am on Thursday and will continue till 8 pm on Friday.

On Thursday, Naidu reiterated his demand for invoking Article 356, saying Andhra Pradesh in its present situation was a fit case for imposition of President's rule. He claimed that the TDP never made such a demand in the past and it was not in the habit of making such demands considering the need to overlook stray mistakes by some individuals. "But, the lapses of the Jaganmohan Reddy government crossed all limits. The future of the whole State and the country is at stake now," he said.

Hitting the headlines, TDP offices including the headquarters at Mangalagir was allegedly attacked by the YSRCP cadre on Tuesday. Triggering row, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram had made caustic remarks against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu.

