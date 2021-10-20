Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party members took to the streets across the state on Wednesday protesting against the alleged attack on TDP officers by YSRCP.

Hitting headlines, TDP offices including the headquarters at Mangalagir was allegedly attacked by YSRCP cadre on Tuesday. Triggering a row, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram had made caustic remarks against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu.

Apart from TDP office, party leader Pattabh Ram's house also came under the attack.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had lodged a complaint over phone with state governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the attacks. "The Centre should imitate steps to save democracy and takes stern action against Ganja mafia (in the state)," said Chandrababu Naidu.

"Telugu Desam Party strongly condemns the attack by YSRCP goons on the party's headquarters and office in Visakhapatnam and on the residences of the party leaders. We don't understand whether we are living in a democratic country or a fascist nation. Chief Minister and DGP should take the responsibility (for these attacks)," AP TDP president Atchannaidu had said.

Upon receiving information, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu reached the party office at Mangalagiri and enquired about the incident. Condemning the attacks, Naidu called for a state bandh on Wednesday. He accused that Chief Minister Y S Jagan and state Director General of Police are behind these attacks.

Also read: TDP offices in many places of AP ransacked, TDP calls for bandh Wednesday