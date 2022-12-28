7 dead in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): At least eight people died and several others were injured in a stampede during a road show of TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukur area of Nellore district on Wednesday. Sources said that there was a scuffle as the activists flocked to Chandrababu's rally in large numbers. Eight persons died and at least six others were injured with sources saying that many suffered serious injuries after falling into a drain.

The doctors confirmed that eight of those who were rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state were dead. The deceased have been identified as Chinakondaiah, a resident of Ammavaripalem, Purushottam, a resident of Gullapalem, Kakumani Raja, a resident of Gurramvaripalem, Ravindrababu, a resident of Atmakuru, Yatagiri Vijaya, a resident of Orugusenupalem, Idumuri Rajeshwari, a resident of Kandukur, Kalavakuri Yanadi, a resident of Kondamudusu, and Gadda Madhubabu, a resident of Oguru. Five others were injured. They are undergoing treatment.

Chandrababu visited the victims at the hospital. "Financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per family has been announced. The funeral of the dead will be conducted on behalf of the party," Naidu said. He said that the children of the victims will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.