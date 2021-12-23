Tirupati (AP): Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at nearby Tirumala, the famous hill abode of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday afternoon, a temple official said.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Rajapaksa, accompanied by wife Shiranthi, arrived here on a two-day spiritual visit. He would offer prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at the hill shrine at the crack of dawn on Friday, a temple official told PTI.

After landing at the Renigunta airport here, Rajapaksa reached Tirumala by road amid tight security, the official said.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy and top district officials.

PTI

