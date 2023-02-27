Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): Over ten friends went for a fun-filled boat ride which met with a mishap in the middle of the pond. The boat lost control and overturned as six youths were missing while four others swam to safety. According to the police and locals, ten youths from Toderu of Podalakuru Mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district went to Ratnagiri pond in the village to have fun on Sunday evening.

At 5.30 in the evening, they went for a ride in a boat used to feed the fish near the pond. As soon as it went into the middle, the boat lost control and overturned. Vishnu, Kiran, Onteru Mahendra, and Mahesh swam a short distance and while holding on to the trees, the locals brought them to the shore.

The missing persons were identified as Balaji, Mannur Kalyan, Batta Raghu, Challa Prashant, Alli Srinath, and P. Surendra. The family members who have reached the place of the incident are looking for their loved ones from all sides of the pond. Although the police reached the spot immediately, search operations were not carried out as it became dark by that time.

Around 9.30 pm, a generator was brought and the lamps were installed. SP CH Vijaya Rao, RDO Malola, and local officials inspected the incident site. As it was Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy's native village, officials intensified search operations. The Minister was on a visit to Kerala and will reach here on Monday morning. Experts swimmers and a boat were brought from Krishnapatnam port.