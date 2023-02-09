Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, seven workers lost their lives while cleaning an oil tanker in Ramampeta in the Peddapuram mandal of the district on Thursday.

According to the initial reports, five of the deceased were residents of Paderu and the other two were from Pulimeru. They got into an oil tanker to clean it at Ambati Subbanna Oil Factory here. (Further details awaited)