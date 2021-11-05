Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): At least seven people died and eight others were injured in two separate incidents on National Highway 44 at Paamidi in Anantapur district on Friday morning.

In the first incident near the MRO office, a lorry hit an auto which resulted in the on the spot death of five women labourers in the auto.

The accident took place while they were going to harvest cotton in Kottalapally. Eight others were injured who were taken to a nearby hospital where the condition of the two injured is said to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Subbamma, Sankaramma, Nagaveni, Savitri and Chaudhamma. All five were the residents of Garladinne Mandal Koppalagonda.

In another incident, a car hit two pedestrians, who died on the spot, on the national highway at Paddavaduguru Mandal Midutur. The deceased have been identified as Yakub (62) and Narayana (60) who were the residents of Pamidi Mandal, Edururu.