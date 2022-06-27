Tirupati: The TTD is releasing the online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets for September on Monday. Out of 46,470 tickets, the lucky dip Seva tickets are 8,070 while the remaining 38,500 tickets can be booked on a first-come-first-served basis. The Arjitha Sevas viz Suprabhatham, Tomala, Archana and Astadala Pada Padmaradhana tickets (total 8,070) are being allotted in a lucky dip for which devotees should register online from 10 am on June 27 and 29.

Ticket confirmation will be announced after the online lucky dip draw. The list of allotted tickets will be updated on the TTD website on June 29 and the devotees will be informed through an SMS and e mail. All the allotted devotees should credit the ticket fare within two days of the announcement. While the general Sevas, including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara, will be released on June 27 at 4 pm and shall be booked on a first-come-first-served basis. Devotees are advised to make note of the guidelines before booking their Seva tickets.