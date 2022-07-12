Amaravati: The second warning signal has been issued at Dowaleswaram Barrage near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh as flood level in river Godavari rose to 13 lakh cusecs on Tuesday, said a statement from the Chief Minister's office. It said the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had reviewed the flood situation.

He chaired the review meeting through a videoconference with Collectors of the districts prone to Godavari flood and directed them to be prepared to tackle any eventuality. Jagan said Rs 2 crore was being released immediately to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and East Godavari districts for flood assistance works.

He termed the flooding as "an unprecedented" in the past century and to be in spate in July. According to him, the flood discharge may go up to 15-16 lakh cusecs by Wednesday and the heavy inflow in Godavari may continue because of rains in upper catchment region in Maharashtra.

He said two NDRF teams have been stationed at Kunavaram and Chintoor while four SDRF teams were deployed in VR Puram, Kunavaram, Amalapuram and Velerupadu for rescue and relief operations. Jagan asked the authorities to open relief camps wherever required and shift people from vulnerable places.

The flood level at the spillway of Polavaram project touched 34.10 metres, from where 15 lakh cusecs of floodwater was being discharged. State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar issued an alert asking people living in habitations along the Godavari course to be cautious and take precautionary measures in view of the surge in flood. Ambedkar said a state control room has been opened with number 1070 for people to contact in case of emergency.