New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Andhra Pradesh government for not filing an affidavit over the allegations of diverting around Rs 1,100 crores allocated for Covid 19 ex gratia fund to other schemes.

The bench comprisng of Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing the matter pertaining to the grant of Rs 50,000 as the ex gratia amount by the states to the families of those who had died due to Covid 19. In the last hearing, the court was informed about the diversion of funds by AP to which the court had raised serious concerns and had sought a response from the state.

Today, the state's advocate said that affidavit could not be filed as the finance secretary's father is undergoing surgery and wasn't available. But he has been instructed to submit that no amount has been diverted.

The court said that the government is run by the chief secretary and not the finance secretary, they wanted Chief Secretary's affidavit. "Government is not efficient enough to reply? This should be readily available. Lame excuses," said J Shah.

The lawyer for the state said that they wanted the report to be looked into by the finance secretary before submitting it. "His office is there is it not?He has not gone with his office right," said J Shah. It ordered the state to file the affidavit through chief secretary by 13th may as the last chance.

