New Delhi : The Supreme court on Monday has issued notice in the Andhra Pradesh capital row case. Service of notice to be completed by last week of December. Top of the list on 31st January, 2023.

The case relating to the AP Government's move to form three capitals has been caught in endless litigation with farmers who gave their ancestral lands for the Amaravati capital construction seeking continuation of the single capital. However, the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has been steadfast in its efforts to trifurcate the capital in the name of decentralisation of development

Amid this, the SC issued latest notice. Further details awaited.