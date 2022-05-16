Guntur: Sarpanch of Vatticherukuru, Prathipadu constituency in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Kumar has complained that funds are not being provided to the gram panchayats by the state government. Due to the paucity of funds, no work is being done in the panchayat. He is not able to serve the people because there is no money in the Gram Panchayat account. He said that he did not go to the panchayat office as he did not have money to help the people.

He said that the villagers cast their votes for him with confidence. He has done various works by taking a loan of Rs.6 lakh to solve their problems. But now he is facing serious trouble as the bills were not received. He said that the state government had deposited Rs.17 lakh under the electricity bills of the financial community in the Gram Panchayat account.

He said the green ambassadors in the village had not been paid for 9 months and they need to money for their needs. The state government should give funds to the gram panchayats. He said he was selling coconuts and fruits as it was summer for his livelihood.

‘As our village, which is a major panchayat, there is no electricity for 3 hours. Young children and the elderly are struggling at night. If there is no money in the gram panchayat, how can we sanitize and mosquito repellent sprayed? "How can pipeline leaks be stopped?" questioned Sarpanch Vijay Kumar.

Read: Police arrest red sander smugglers in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh