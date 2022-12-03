Kakinada: Four persons were burnt alive after a lorry collided with a shrimp container triggering fire in both vehicles on the national highway at Dharmavaram area of Prattipadu Mandal here on Thursday midnight, officials said. An official said that the lorry, laden with sand, was on its way towards Visakha and sped over the divider on the road and hit the container hard.

As the lorry directly hit the container diesel tank, a huge fire broke out with a loud bang. In the mishap, the container driver Vinodkumar Yadav from Oonchid village in Uttar Pradesh, supervisor Kali Peddiraju (45) from Yanamadurru village of Bhimavaram district, sand lorry driver Jannu Srinu (45) from Padavaripalem village of Koduru mandal of Krishna district, and another person in the same vehicle were burnt alive, an official said.

Police and fire brigade worked throughout the night to control the fire. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while Prattipadu police are investigating the case.