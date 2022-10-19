Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): The Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers and women came under attack allegedly by anti-Amaravati forces led by ruling YSRCP MPs Margani Bharat and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The leaders of the ruling YSRCP, who have been provoking the Amaravati farmers till now, were stated to have launched direct attacks with stones, chappals and water bottles on Amaravati yatra.

Tensions prevailed and the police force was heavily deployed all along the Maha Padayatra route. The anti-Amaravati forces hurled abusive language on women participants in Maha Padayatra. The Amaravati activists were attacked by rivals with stones, diesel packets, water bottles, water packets, flag sticks, and bottles filled with sewage. Women and farmers sustained minor injuries. Some policemen were also injured.

The Amaravati to Arasavilli Maya Padayatra was scheduled to start from Mallaiyapet to reach Morampudi on Tuesday, the 37th day. When Amaravati yatra reached Azad Chowk, the ruling party activists who were waiting since 8.30 am broke out with anti-Amaravati slogans. Under the leadership of YSRCP MP Margani Bharat and Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, they came face to face with Amaravati farmers. They waved black balloons and placards.

The police set up barricades and rope parties in three rows to prevent YSRCP ranks from advancing towards the Yatra. YSRCP leaders raised slogans 'No Amaravati. Need 3 capitals.', 'Amaravati farmers Go back'. In response, the pro-Amaravati groups also responded. With this, the area erupted with mutual slogans.

On the one hand, the activists raised YSRCP MP Bharat and shouted slogans against Amaravati, Chandrababu, and Pawan Kalyan. In turn, Rajamahendravaram TDP MLA Adireddy Bhawani's husband Adireddy Vasu got on the vehicle and protested along with the activists in favor of Amaravati and against YSRCP. With this, the situation heated up.

The women farmers shed tears saying that while the farmers, who had given up their land for the capital, were peacefully marching, the YSRCP leaders were obstructing them at every step. Amaravati JAC accused the DGP of protecting YSRCP rowdies. They criticized the police for playing the role of a spectator despite the attack by YSRCP.

The YSRCP MP closed the rail cum road bridge in Rajamahendravaram to create obstacles to the Amaravati yatra and organized a huge meeting on Tuesday without the permission of the police. Central zone DSP Santosh and officials said that the YSRCP leaders who held the meeting did not seek any permission from them.

Amaravati JAC Co-Convenor Gadde Tirupati Rao said, "We will not stop our march even if stones are thrown at us, bombs are thrown at us, or we are stabbed with knives." He spoke to reporters at Rajamahendravaram. This was done in the presence of MP Bharat and under the protection of the police, he said.

The ruling party activists attacked the farmers and all-party leaders with sandals, stones, kerosene packets, and water bottles. At one stage, the padayatra supporters also responded by throwing back water bottles and water packets on the YSRCP followers. This caused tension for half an hour. At one point, YSRCP MP Bharat pushed the barricades and tried to rush towards the Amaravati march, when the police intercepted him. The Amaravati farmers claimed that the YSRCP ranks also threw water bottles on the chariot of Lord Venkateswara Swami, which was part of their yatra.