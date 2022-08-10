APRTC bus stolen to go home
Published on: 22 minutes ago |
Updated on: 16 minutes ago
Updated on: 16 minutes ago
APRTC bus stolen to go home
Published on: 22 minutes ago |
Updated on: 16 minutes ago
Updated on: 16 minutes ago
Vangara (Andhra Pradesh) : A student has stolen a bus from APRTC depot on Monday midnight. After dropping off the students from Rajam to Vangara on Monday night, driver P. Bujji parked the bus in front of the Vangara police station. On Tuesday Morning the bus was not found there.
Loading...