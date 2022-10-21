Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape when an RTC bus went up in flames at Pulavarthigudem in Pedaparupudi Mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. All the passengers, conductor and driver were safe as they got down from the bus in time. The incident took place when the bus was going from Vijayawada to Gudivada.

Along with students and locals, over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident. As it neared Pulavarthigudem, fire started in the engine. On noticing the flames, the driver alerted and asked the passengers to alight the bus immediately. In their rush, the passengers left their luggage within the bus and that was all reduced to ashes.

Within minutes, the RTC bus was totally burnt right in front of the eyes of the passengers. The bus was reduced to ashes before the firefighting engines could arrive there to do any damage control.

