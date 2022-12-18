Guntur (AP): Rs 20 lakhs were robbed from a Mirchi Export Company by taking security guards hostage on the intervening night of December 17 and 18. Two bike-borne robbers reached the company located on Lalpuram Road in Venkatappayya Colony at 2.30 am. As the security guards deployed at the company tried to alert neighbouring people, the robbers took them hostage and tied the guards with a rope and threatened them with a blade. One of the robbers remained with the guard while another went inside the factory by breaking the locks and made away with cash. When a pet dog inside the company premises barked, they offered some chicken pieces to it and fled the spot.

Nagarapalem CI Haima Rao said, "A case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted based on a complaint lodged by the company's owner. It was stated in the complaint more than Rs 20 lakhs were stolen from the factory. A team from the crime branch also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence."