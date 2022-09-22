Tirupati: Reminiscent of the typical love triangle and a happy ending in Bollywood films of the yore, a male Tik-Tokker ended up marrying two of his fellow female counterparts after a mutual compromise between the two co-wives in Dakkili Mandal of Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. The man from Ambedkar Nagar frequently uploads reels on the social media platform Tik-Tok, where a woman from Vishakapatnam fell for him and wished to marry him.

However, fate had other plans as the man got married to another Tik-tokker from the Kadapa area. When the first woman, who visited the man's house in Dakkli Mandal in Tirupati came to know about the development, she felt heartbroken as tears rolled down her cheeks. However, she soon reconciled with the situation and made peace with the fact that the man and his wife were probably made for each other, and only she was alien to the occasion.

However, when she told about her love affair with the second heroine alias first wife, the latter's heart melted for the love story. "Since you are the first heroine in this movie, it is only fair that you get the hero," she told the woman from Vishakhapatnam. "You are the one who got married to him. No injustice should be done to you," the first heroine replied.

Finally, both came up with an idea. "We both are from Tik-Tok, so we can adjust,'' the two women told each other while resolving to stay under one roof as co-wives. The man also agreed with his co-wives. "If you two are adjusting, there will be no problem..?” he told them. This story of the rare marriage has gone viral on social media.

While some are calling it an irony, others have called the first wife “big-hearted".

