Rajahmundry: BJP national president JP Nadda, at an event held in Rajahmundry, in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, said on Tuesday that people were ready to bring down the YSRCP government in the state. Nadda, the chief guest at the BJP Godavari Garzana Sabha held on the grounds of Arts‌ College, was certain that BJP would come to power in the state. "Before 2014, there were severe power cuts in the country.

In the past, there was no guarantee for health care, health insurance. In the past, corruption and scandals were the only news. PM Modi brought many reforms when he came to power. In the past kinship ruled as the culmination of a legacy. Modi has completely changed the political outlook," the BJP National President said.

Also read: 'YSRCP support is crucial for BJP in the presidential elections,' says Vijayasai Reddy

"Steps have been taken to eradicate corruption in the country. Terrorism was suppressed with an iron foot. We are moving forward with the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. Welfare programs were previously limited to only papers. Many welfare programs are being implemented in the country today" Nadda further noted.

Speaking about the state of AP, he slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, saying they "lacked financial discipline and pushed the state into a debt trap". "Law and order has crumbled in the state. Land, sand and liquor mafias have become synonymous with AP politics," Nadda also stated. Several state-level leaders, such as Rajya Sabha members G V L Narasimha Rao, Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, as well as former MP and actor Jayaprada attended the meeting. (With agency inputs)