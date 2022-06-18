Vizianagaram/Ghazipur: An ailing man died on a train stopped due to protests against the Centre's new Agnipath scheme in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Saturday. The victim was identified as Jogesh Behera (75), a resident of Nahupada of Odisha's Kalahandi district and a heart patient, who was traveling by the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express when he fell ill. Upon health deterioration, he was rushed to a local hospital in the city. As per information, he could not be admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam as private ambulances were not available at the moment.

Meanwhile, a woman gave birth to a child in a similarly halted situation in Uttar Pradesh's Zamania Railway Station in the Ghazipur district. 13258 Down Danapur-Anand Vihar Express, the train where the birth took place, was delayed by seven hours as it stood at Zamania, waiting for the process to end. The lady and her husband were identified as Gudiya Devi (28), and her husband Pramod Laya, residents of Maharana in Bihar's Banka district. Upon birth, both mother and child were taken to the local Primary Health Centre by SDM Bharat Bhargava.

