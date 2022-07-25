Tenali: In a situation where Punganur cows have gradually reached the stage of extinction, a growing number of people in Andhra Pradesh believe that these cows should be kept at home with utmost care.

Kancharla Sivakumar, a farmer from Tenali in the Guntur district, rears cows of different breeds. On learning that he had a Punganur cow, representatives from Baba Ramdev's Ashram in Haridwar came to Tenali and inspected the cow. They liked the cow and bought it at a huge price of Rs 4.10 lakh. On the occasion, Tenali veterinarian Nagireddy said that there was good demand for Punganur breed cows and high profits could be achieved at a low cost.

Punganur cows are short in height and look impressive. They give two to three litres of milk per day. Although the milk yield of this breed of cows is low, the milk contains eight percent butter as compared to normal cows. The percentage of butter in normal cow's milk is only three to four. These type of cows were once common in the Punganur region, he added.

However, as they are gradually reaching the stage of extinction, many farmers are buying them specially and preserving them. Some other farmers in Telangana from Krishna, Guntur and Rayalaseema districts are coming forward to save this species.