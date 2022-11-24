Vijayawada (AP): The Vijayawada police on Thursday arrested two persons from a private company for allegedly cheating thousands of people. The company, Sankalp Siddhi Private Limited advertised that a person can earn lakhs of rupees even if worked a part-time job. The company even claimed that if one paid Rs 1 lakh, one would get Rs 3 lakh in 10 months.

After receiving complaints from the victims, the city police stepped into the field and exposed this fraud. The company recruited about 15,000 members in the name of multi-level marketing and collected crores of rupees from them. Many people were recruited through the company's app as well. The company has branches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Police arrested Venugopal and Kiran, brothers from Bengaluru, who were the masterminds of this fraud. Venugopal is the manager of the company, who was formerly a real estate trader. Records and computers of the company were seized and an investigation is underway.