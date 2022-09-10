Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): SRM University-AP appointed renowned academician Prof Manoj K Arora as the new Vice-Chancellor. Prof Arora is a post-doctoral research fellow in a NASA-sponsored project at Syracuse University in the USA, said a statement from the University.

He has been making milestone contributions to higher technical education and research over the last 35 years, it said. “It’s my pleasure and privilege to associate with SRM Group of Institutions. I sincerely hope to make every possible effort aiming at the holistic progress of the university”, remarked Prof Arora.

Prior to joining SRM University-AP, Prof Arora was the Vice-Chancellor of BML Munjal University. He has also served as the Director of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed University), Chandigarh. Similarly, he served as a professor at IIT Roorkee and later as the dean of Academic Studies. His enriching experience and collaborations with prestigious institutes in India and abroad such as the USA and the UK have played a seminal role in defining his growth as an eminent academician.

“I am proudly welcoming Prof Manoj K Arora to SRM University-AP. The university is looking forward to unravelling the advanced possibilities in research and education under the guidance of a distinguished scholar like Prof Arora”, said P Satyanarayanan, president of SRM University-AP. (Advt)