Amravati: President Draupadi Murmu visited Srisaila Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. She was welcomed by the priests of the devasthanam.

Earlier in the day, the President reached Hyderabad by a special flight from Delhi, and from there he reached Sunnipenta. She reached Srisailam by road. She was welcomed by State Minister Roja and MP Brahmananda Reddy at the temple.

The priests invited her inside the temple with Purnakumbha. Along with the President, Telangana Governor Tamilisai and Union Minister Kishan Reddy also participated in the Mallanna Seva.

The president will reach the Hakimpet airport at 4.15 pm and go to the Martyrs Memorial in Bollaram and pay tribute to the martyred jawans. Later in the day, she will go to the President's residence. The President will attend a dinner hosted by a Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

On December 27, the President will address the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad. Later in the day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and address officer trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR batch) there, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday said.

Murmu will also inaugurate a wide plate mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in Hyderabad, it said. On December 28, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at the Bhadrachalam temple under the PRASHAD scheme.

She will also inaugurate the 'Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan' organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

On the same day, Murmu will visit the Ramappa temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure at the Ramappa temple and restoration of the Kameshwaralaya temple, according to the statement.

The President will interact with the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi in Hyderabad on December 29, the statement said.

On the same day, she will also visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad, it said. On December 30, she will host 'veer naris' and other dignitaries over lunch at the Rashtrapati Nilayam before returning to Delhi, it added.