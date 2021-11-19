New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday following heavy rainfall in parts of the state. The PM assured the CM of all possible help and support from the Centre.

Later, in a tweet, Modi said," spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety."

Modi's tweet

On Friday, at least 16 people were killed and several others went missing after three buses of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) got stuck in floods triggered by heavy rains in Kadapa district. The buses were stuck in flood waters in Mandpalle, Akepadu and Nandaluru villages.

Official sources said a breach to the Annamayya project bund caused a flash flood in Cheyyeru rivulet that left some villages including Gundluru, Seshamambapuram and Mandpalle, inundated.