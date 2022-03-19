Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Every year in March, people at Pedaprolu village in Mopidevi mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district celebrate the festival welcoming Goddess Sri Addanki Nancharamma into their homes. According to the traditions, Sri Addanki Nancharamma visited the village 200 years ago from Vishwanathapally to bless the villagers. From that day, every March, the festival is being celebrated. On this day, devotees will flock to the Sri Addanki Nancharamma temple and offer prayers to Goddess.

According to villagers, Goddess Sri Addanki Nancharamma will be taken out in a procession in the village for 15 days in March to bless devotees. All the people in the house will offer prayers to the Goddess. They consider the Goddess as their family member. They offer silk sarees to Her. The villagers believe that if the Goddess enters their house, all their problems will be solved.

"We believe that if the Goddess enters our houses, all our problems will be solved. We treat Goddess Nancharamma as our family member. Every year in March the festival is being conducted," a local said.

Every year, about one lakh devotees visit Sri Addanki Nancharamma temple and offer prayers. The police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure. Notably, everything that is needed for those who are entering into wedlock at Nancharamma temple is being provided free of cost. So far 250 couples have been assisted by temple committee members to tie the nuptial knot. One Kurapati Koteshwara Rao had spent lakhs of rupees and built a temple tower, mandapam and other structures.

