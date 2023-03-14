108 ambulance catches fire as oxygen cylinder explodes at AP's Pamuru; 1 injured

Pamuru (Andhra Pradesh) : One person was seriously injured when a fire broke out in a 108 ambulance while transporting a patient. The sparks spread to the vicinity, burning down tobacco fields nearby. The incident took place on Monday at Rajasahebpet in Pamuru mandal of Prakasam district. The reason for the fire mishap is the explosion of the oxygen cylinder in the ambulance, officials said.

The injured person has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police said that a family called 108 to take kidney ailment patient P. Yesuraju from Rajasahebpet for dialysis. When Yesuraju was picked up and taken for a short distance, the driver's cabin caught fire due to a short circuit. Driver Tirupati Rao immediately became alert and stopped the vehicle. The patient inside and one attendant were brought down. Soon the fire spread to the entire vehicle.

When the oxygen cylinder inside exploded, there was an explosion in the vehicle and the fragments of the vehicle flew and fell on the nearby tobacco fields. Tobacco worth more than Rs 40 lakhs of farmers Ponnaganti Narasimham, Padma, and Jayamma of Rajasahebpet was completely gutted in the fire. Sadineni Varadaiah was seriously injured by the debris and was taken to Ongole. The incident created a tense atmosphere in the area.

Also Read : Patient died as 108 ambulance was delayed