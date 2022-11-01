Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Peethala Appalaraju (47), a builder was found dead in Payakapuram a suburb of Vijayawada in November last year. Even after the investigation, the police were not able to find the accused. Almost a year after the incident, the police finally succeeded in arresting the accused in the case.

Appalaraju was a construction contractor in Vijayawada while his family lived in Visakhapatnam. Sai Kumar, Appalaraju's supervisor, lived in the same building with his family while his wife Revathi used to help Appalaraju by providing him with food. Appalaraju was murdered on October 31, 2021.

DCP Srinivasa Rao said, "When Appalaraju tried to sexually assault Revathi, she informed the matter to her husband. Enraged Sai Kumar hatched a conspiracy to murder Appalaraju. Revathi mixed rat poison in the food served to Appalaraju on October 31. When Appalaraju fell unconscious, the accused hit him with an iron rod which led to his death."

Though the police suspected the role of Sai Kumar and his family in the case, they could not investigate the matter properly as the accused approached High Court saying that the police were harassing them in the name of investigation. DCP Rao further said that Sai Kumar approached a person and offered him money to kill Appalaraju. When he failed, Sai Kumar hatched a conspiracy and committed the crime." All five accused, including Sai Kumar, his wife Revathi, her brother Bhavani Shankar, his wife Choodamani and mother Siva Parvati were arrested in connection with the murder.