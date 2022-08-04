Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh): Obscene dances were performed on the occasion of the birthday of Prakasam district Darshi MLA Maddisetty Venugopal at a programme organised under the aegis of YSRCP leaders on Tuesday night. A stage was set up across the main road at the local Clock Tower intersection.

Some YSRCP activists danced with the young women in the name of cultural activities. After cutting the cake by MLA at midnight, these dances continued. It is noteworthy that the MLA stayed there and did not try to stop them. Though these obscene dances were going on near the police station, police personnel not paying attention to it drew criticism.