NTR District (Andhra Pradesh): A man lodged a complaint after his NRI daughter went missing from the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh on November 18. In his complaint, the missing woman's father, Joseph, stated that her daughter Daya, who holds American citizenship, arrived in India four weeks ago. On Friday, at 11 am she left the house at Jonnagadda village and was suspected of reaching the Nandigama bus stand by auto and from there she might have taken a bus to Vijayawada.

Also read: Trekker missing after avalanche near Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh

The police took up a probe into the missing complaint. Meanwhile, the Nandigama Circle Inspector informed the Vijayawada Commissionerate to keep tabs on bus stations and railway station to trace her. Police are investigating whether she went back to America, or elsewhere as she left with her passport. The complainant stated that her mental condition was also not sound.