Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The AP State Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has banned MBBS, PG medical students, doctors and staff from wearing jeans pants and t-shirts at all teaching hospitals in the State. In an official instruction, the DME has issued a strict dress code. As per this, assistant professors, associates, professors, and medical students are advised to wear sarees or churidars only.

The dress code was mentioned in the instructions sent to the teaching hospitals with the decisions taken during the weekend review held at the DME office.

The MBBS and PG medical students should wear clean clothes. Male students should shave their beard. Women should not leave their hair freely flowing from their heads. A stethoscope and an apron must be worn. It has been stated that the higher authorities have given orders to this extent after finding that some students, doctors, and paramedical staff did not follow the prescribed dress code.

If the patients who come to the teaching hospitals have to be admitted as in-patients, they should not be denied admission saying that there are no assistants. DME Dr. Vinod Kumar directed the Superintendents and Principals of Teaching Hospitals to implement a face-reader biometric attendance system.