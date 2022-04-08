Amaravati: Nine students fell ill while doing exercises on the school premises. The incident took place at Motoru Gurukul in Gudivada mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, VI and VII grade students collapsed one by one while exercising at school. The students were rushed to the Gudivada Government Area Hospital for treatment.

It was suspected that they might have collapsed due to food poisoning, but the exact reason for their illness is yet to be ascertained. On receiving information, revenue officials rushed to the school to check the medical services being provided to students. According to doctors, the condition of the students is stated to be stable.

