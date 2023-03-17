Kurnool: In a shocking incident, a man, along with his parents, allegedly murdered his wife and her mother for circumcising him in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, the police said on Thursday. The Kurnool Fourth Town police arrested the accused trio for the sensational double murder, which has sent shock waves across the district.

The accused have been identified as Narapuram Shravan Kumar, his father Narapuram Varaprasad, and his mother Krishnaveni of Chintalamuninagar in Kurnool district. The details of the chilling double murder were revealed on Thursday by CI Shankaraiah and SI Ramaiah at the DSP's office in Kurnool.

According to the cops, the double murder took place on March 14. The accused are said to have murdered Rukmini, Shravan Kumar's wife and Kota Ramadevi, her mother while Ramadevi's husband Kota Venkatesh survived in the attack with serious injuries. A police officer said that Shravan Kumar, who has done B Tech and has been working at the call centre of ICICI Bank for a year, was married to Rukmini on March 1.

'It is learnt that Shravan Kumar gave Rukhmini a cell phone as a gift, but installed a surveillance app on the cell phone and linked it to his e-mail. Kumar suspected that Rukmini had an affair with another man named Raghavendra Goud whom she was calling from the phone gifted by Kumar, her fiancé. Soon after their marriage on March 1, Kumar told his parents about Rukmini's alleged affair and a quarrel ensued.

Shravan Kumar was later taken to Hyderabad by his in-laws where he was circumcised by doctors leaving his parents enraged. Varaprasad, who came to know about the matter, believed that his son had been circumcised in a conspiracy to reduce his sexual potential. The couple nursed a grudge and conspired to murder Rukmini and her family.

The police said that on the fateful day on March 14, Shravan Kumar went to Vanaparthi and brought his wife and mother-in-law. In the meantime, Varaprasad had already bought two knives from a shop near the colony and kept them ready at home. Keeping Rukmini in the house, her parents were sent to the first floor and Krishnaveni was kept outside the house as a guard, the police said.

Later, Varaprasad and Shravan first killed Rukmini by stabbing her to death. Soon after, Varaprasad reached the first floor and stabbed Ramadevi indiscriminately. Venkatesh, who tried to stop him, managed to flee with severe injuries and escaped. Venkatesh reached the Kurnool Government Hospital in 108 with the help of locals. The CI said the three accused were arrested on Thursday morning at the Gutti petrol station on the outskirts of the city. They were sent to remand after are producing them in the court.