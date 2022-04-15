Nellore: Several important documents from the Additional Judicial Magistrate court in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday were stolen by unidentified individuals. The items stolen included files as well as electronic items in association with a prominent case. The police have filed a case and took up an investigation based on a complaint by the court bench clerk.

According to police, the person(s) entered the court complex on an intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday morning, the court staff found the theft and informed the police. A bag that was part of the haul was discovered by cops near a culvert outside the court. Several documents inside, however, were missing.

"The allegation of theft in the court was true and that a case has been registered and is being investigated," Small Bazaar Inspector Veerendra Babu said when inquired about the incident. The case in question pertains to one filed by former AP Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy against Sarvepally MLA and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, after the latter alleged the former minister of committing hawala fraud back in 2017 at a press conference.