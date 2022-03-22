Nellore: In a positive beginning, sanitation workers' days were brightened up on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore city, as city commissioner K Dinesh Kumar joined the staff in an interactive session. Speaking and walking with the workers, the administration also set up an event for the staff's relaxation before they set off on their day's duty. A total of 1,500 sanitation workers are employed with the Nellore city administration.

Other government officers, alongside Kumar, also joined the activities. Continuing for 30 minutes, fun aerobic exercises, Zumba and breathing exercises - all were part of the session. The programme, as per information, has been going on for a month in Nellore. Four days a month, the session will feature dance therapy.

The workers, many of whom claim to suffer from general lack of clean environment and are constantly breathing dust, say that such an experiment would be crucial after COVID. According to officials, the performance of the workers has changed over the month, as they encouraged continuation of the activities. The programme will go on for the remainder of the year as part of Swacha Sarvekshana.

As the next step, special trainers from Rajasthan have been summoned for yoga sessions. One officer in each division will be undertaking training in the days to come. The daily work for the staff begins at 5:30 am, which is the time slot chosen for the half-an-hour sessions.