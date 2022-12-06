Kadiri (Andhra Pradesh): A woman died after she was allegedly attacked by her neighbour with a rock in Kadiri town of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday morning. The deceased, a resident of Mashanampeta in Kadiri town, identified as Padmavathi, got into an altercation with her neighbour regarding wastewater from a washing machine. The wastewater from the washing machine in her house went to Vemanna Naik's house next door. In the heat of the argument, the neighbour attacked the woman with a rock and she fell unconscious.

The woman suffered a severe injury to her head. Locals took her to Kadiri Regional Hospital for first aid and treatment. The doctors there advised that the injured woman be taken to Bengaluru for further treatment. However, she succumbed to her injury when she was taken to Bengaluru. Kadiri police registered a case of murder against the neighbour and are investigating the incident.