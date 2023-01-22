Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh police detained a 17-year-old girl, who attempted to stab her father to death after he found that she had stolen Rs 2 lakhs cash and 80 gms of gold ornaments for her boyfriend from their house. The minor was enticed by a 17-year-old boy and the boy said that he would marry the girl. The boy asked the girl to steal money from her parents, but after her father found it, she tried to stab him when he was fast asleep on Friday night, but he managed to escape and sustained a severe stab injury on his back, said Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao.

The girl's father, a resident of the Sankara Matam area of Akkayapalem, on Saturday, lodged a complaint with the police against his daughter and alleged her cheating and theft. The police detained the minor and also registered a case against her while the police also said that the minor will be shifted to the juvenile home.

Earlier, the Delhi police nabbed a Class 12 student for stabbing his teacher in the stomach five times here in Shaheed Captain Amit Verma Government School. The accused student was accompanied by two more students, who managed to flee from the spot. The teacher, identified as Bhudev had reached the school to conduct a physics practical examination for Grade XII students.

The injured teacher was rushed to the L Kapoor Hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Subsequently, the accused student was captured by a fellow teacher, who later handed him over to the police. The police registered a case and commenced a probe into the murder attempt. The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the reasons for the attack, while the police are also on the lookout for the two absconding students.