Vijayawada: A minor orphan girl has become pregnant after allegedly gang-raped repeatedly by three youths in Vijaywada of Andhra Pradesh, police said. One of the accused has been arrested in a theft case while police have arrested the second accused. A man-hunt has been launched to nab the third accused.

It is learnt that the 14-year-old orphan girl, who is living with her grandfather, was lured into friendship by one of the accused identified as Sai when she was studying at a local school in Vijaywada last year. The victim, who is now a Class IX student, and staying at a hostel in Machilipatnam alleged that Sai raped her several times, along with her friends Bablu and Prakash.

When the girl complained of stomach pain recently, she was taken to the doctor, who detected her pregnancy due to the repeated gangrape. The relatives complained to the police, who launched an investigation and arrested one of the accused Prakash. A policeman associated with the probe said that it came to the fore during the investigation that the prime accused, Sai, hailing from Patamata, has recently married a girl.

Sai, along with his friends Bablu and Prakash, wanders on the roads without any work and was recently arrested in a theft case in a local temple and was lodged in jail. Police launched a man-hunt for the third accused Bablu. Meanwhile, the doctors conducted a medical examination of the victim to ascertain the sexual assault.