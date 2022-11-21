Thallapudi (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy lost his limbs after being electrocuted by a 33k V transmission line with the parents blaming power development officials for the mishap for their “negligence”. It is learnt that the boy Darshit was playing outside the house while his mother was drying clothes at Pidimetta village in Thallapudi mandal of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district when he was electrocuted by a 33k V transmission line passing across the village near their house on November 12.

Darshit was immediately taken to a local private hospital from where he was referred to GGH in Kakinada for specialised treatment. However, doctors at the hospital amputated both the boy's legs after four days of treatment due to infection. The doctors say that the boy is under observation for a few days and if the infection does not subside, the knees will have to be removed.

Jonnakooti Vinod, the victim's father, a lorry driver and mother Chandini, a housewife, have blamed the power department for the mishap. The couple said that they raised the demand to divert the 33k V transmission line repeated times with the authorities concerned, but to no avail. The couple said that the issue was brought to the attention of Home Minister Taneti Vanita three months ago, but it was not resolved.

They said that the mishap would not have happened if the minister had acted. The couple also faces a financial crunch in the treatment of their minor son. They said that they have already spent Rs 35,000 on the treatment while the daily cost of medicines has touched Rs 10,000 and they do not know how much more they will have to spend.

The boy's parents are also hesitating to shift him to a private hospital due to a lack of resources. Power officials said that they are increasing the height of the electric poles adding there are technical problems with the 11 KV line running next to the 33 KV line, which will be brought to the attention of the higher authorities. Officials said that they have issued notices to the consumers concerned to pay the fee for changing the electric wires. But the victim boy's parents complain that it is difficult for them to pay the fee. Besides Darshit, the couple has a son Akshit studying in UKG.