Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): As many as 26 ships, 21 aircraft and one submarine will participate in the Sea Phase of the ongoing multilateral naval exercise MILAN 22, which commenced in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. The multilateral naval exercise scheduled till March 4 includes advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations.

Earlier, a pre-sail combined briefing for the Sea Phase was presided by the Rear Adm Sanjay Bhalla, flag officer commanding Eastern Fleet and was attended by senior officers, commanding officers and planning teams of all participating units from friendly foreign countries.

The exercise aims at enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation and sharing best practices amongst the participating navies.

The schedule includes weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical.

