Parchuru: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour after luring her by offering her tea in the Parchuru area of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. According to a statement issued by SI GV Chaudhary, the alleged sexual assault took place on Wednesday afternoon.

According to SI GV Chaudhary, the woman had gone to a shop to buy some household items on Wednesday afternoon. At the shop, the accused Subrahmanyam, who was nearby saw her. He called the young woman inside his house on the pretext of offering tea, police said. After taking her inside, the man raped the woman and sent her home at around 8 pm, added police.

Also read: Woman gang-raped in the shared cab on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

In the meantime, the woman's worried mother, who had been looking for her, saw her on the road and took her home. On enquiring from her on where she had been, the victim revealed to her mother the alleged sexual assault, police said. The victim's woman later approached the local police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The victim's mother demanded strict action against the accused in the case. SI GV Chaudhary said that police registered a case and started investigation into the allegations. In the meantime, the victim was sent to the hospital for a medical examination. It is said that accused Subrahmanyam's first wife died and his second wife left him. The victim has a sister. Her father stays in another village for his livelihood and periodically comes home to see the family.