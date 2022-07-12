Guntur (Andhra): A woman on Monday ended her life as she could not bear the level of harassment by online loan app vendors in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

The deceased, a resident of Chinakakani village in Guntur district, took a loan of Rs 20,000 from XM loan app. The loan app vendors charged heavy interest and they collected Rs 2 lakhs from her for a loan of Rs 20,000. The vendors, however, threatened her to pay more money, or else they said they would morph her photos and upload them on social media.

They also harassed her by sending obscene messages on WhatsApp. Unable to bear the harassment, Pratyusha decided to take the drastic step and ended her life. The family members said that since the morning of her death, she had been receiving non-stop calls on her phone and abusive messages on WhatsApp. Her husband filed a complaint at the Mangalagiri Police Station regarding the incident. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act and are investigating the matter.